Covestor Ltd Invests $60,000 in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoNation by 322.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in AutoNation by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its stake in AutoNation by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN opened at $109.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.16. AutoNation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.78.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on AN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.86.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.68, for a total transaction of $12,353,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,072,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,208,423.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $66,018.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,999 shares of company stock valued at $49,815,311. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Profile (Get Rating)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

