Covestor Ltd Makes New $64,000 Investment in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

MGEE opened at $81.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.23 and a 52 week high of $84.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. MGE Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 16.25%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.26%.

MGEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,875.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Possin bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.05 per share, with a total value of $28,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,598 shares of company stock worth $117,891 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

