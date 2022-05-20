Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 18,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 21,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 55,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 197,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,842,000 after acquiring an additional 60,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DFS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

Shares of DFS opened at $104.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $98.38 and a 12-month high of $135.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.46 and its 200 day moving average is $115.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.45.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

