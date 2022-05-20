Covestor Ltd Makes New Investment in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Covestor Ltd bought a new position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 979 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFG. FMR LLC grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 109.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 201,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,254,000 after acquiring an additional 105,217 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in National Fuel Gas by 36.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 89,633 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 70,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,691,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. 73.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NFG stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $49.16 and a 52-week high of $74.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.22.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 35.34%.

In related news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $2,934,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,665 shares of company stock valued at $8,664,624. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

