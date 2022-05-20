Covestor Ltd Purchases New Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REYN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 4th quarter valued at $381,998,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 279.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,300,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,548,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,912,000 after purchasing an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 313.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 186,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.45 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.65 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reynolds Consumer Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

