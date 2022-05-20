Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Shares Gap Up to $18.02

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $18.02, but opened at $19.94. Covetrus shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 110,319 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Covetrus from $38.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.86.

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Covetrus’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Covetrus by 7.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 110,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 7,678 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 26.4% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 106,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 22,268 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 2.4% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 206,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Covetrus by 11.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Covetrus in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

