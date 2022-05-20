Cowen Increases DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Price Target to $18.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DRIO. Aegis decreased their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.44.

DRIO opened at $6.37 on Monday. DarioHealth has a one year low of $4.11 and a one year high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.08 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.36.

DarioHealth ( NASDAQ:DRIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.22. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 311.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DarioHealth will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in DarioHealth during the first quarter worth about $9,357,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 391.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,341,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,092 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 83.6% in the third quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,449,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 21.6% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,716,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 304,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the third quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Institutional investors own 49.01% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario's metabolic solutions to address metabolic health needs, such as diabetes, hypertension, and weight management; Dario Musculoskeletal, which helps to prevent and treat the most common MSK conditions; Dario's behavioral health solution that optimizes access to evidence-based care; chronic condition management solutions; DarioEngage, a proprietary care management platform; and device-specific disposables test strip cartridges, lancets, and blood glucose monitoring systems.

