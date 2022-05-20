Cowen Trims BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Target Price to $5.00

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BZFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BuzzFeed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.

BZFD stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in BuzzFeed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,907,000. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $25,995,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BuzzFeed by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,206,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,604,000 after acquiring an additional 376,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth $1,636,000. Finally, Founder Collective GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BuzzFeed in the fourth quarter worth $1,148,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

