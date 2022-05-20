Cowen Trims BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) Target Price to $5.00

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on BZFD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BuzzFeed from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of BuzzFeed from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of BuzzFeed in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.25.
BZFD stock opened at $4.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81. BuzzFeed has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
About BuzzFeed (Get Rating)
BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social web to its global audience. It provides BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BuzzFeed (BZFD)
- Rapid7: Could Be Profitable in FY 2022 Despite Bear Market
- Will John Deere’s Earnings Help to Calm the Markets?
- Lowe’s Companies Has Not Bottomed
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
Receive News & Ratings for BuzzFeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BuzzFeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.