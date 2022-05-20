Cowen Trims Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Target Price to $23.00

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen to $23.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WRBY. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Warby Parker from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.91.

Warby Parker stock opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. Warby Parker has a 12-month low of $15.02 and a 12-month high of $60.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02.

Warby Parker ( NYSE:WRBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $153.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Warby Parker will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 404,673 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.41 per share, with a total value of $11,092,086.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 19,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $579,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,446 shares of company stock valued at $857,968 over the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRBY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,464,000. Pathway Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,688,000. Tao Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,642,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,709,000. 98.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

