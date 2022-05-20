Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.79.

CRLBF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$19.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Cresco Labs from C$8.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Cresco Labs stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.09. 329,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $12.88.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

