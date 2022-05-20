CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target Cut to $53.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CRSP. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $172.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $56.49 on Tuesday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $169.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 2.05.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.94) by ($0.38). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 7.0% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,619,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,044,000 after buying an additional 300,276 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after buying an additional 10,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after buying an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after buying an additional 390,209 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

