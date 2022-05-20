Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Croda International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.62. The stock had a trading volume of 5,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444. Croda International has a 12-month low of $39.80 and a 12-month high of $71.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.54 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.3263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.17%.

About Croda International (Get Rating)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.