Csenge Advisory Group Acquires Shares of 5,034 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NIO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 138,827 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of NIO by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 55,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 33,203 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NIO by 1,064.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 246,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. 42.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. started coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.88.

NIO stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.03. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a PE ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.46.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 37.30%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

