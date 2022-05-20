Csenge Advisory Group Has $266,000 Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 20.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 582,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,879,000 after buying an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $407,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter valued at about $311,000. Guardian Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,602,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,830,000 after purchasing an additional 105,263 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.34.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $99.20 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $95.02 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.57. The company has a market cap of $139.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.71%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

