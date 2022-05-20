Csenge Advisory Group Invests $362,000 in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 5.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 10.0% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vale by 348.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,201 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 73,964 shares in the last quarter. 23.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VALE. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC raised Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.25 to $21.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vale from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

NYSE VALE opened at $16.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.16 and a 1-year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 66.28% and a net margin of 40.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.718 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.2%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.12%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

