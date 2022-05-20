Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,889 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

NASDAQ QYLD opened at $17.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.05. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $23.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.74%.

