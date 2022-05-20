Csenge Advisory Group Lowers Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Csenge Advisory Group lowered its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,770 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the third quarter worth about $91,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,059 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 318,632 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $52,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Expedia Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $231.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $218.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $171.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.40.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,749.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPE opened at $126.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 109.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.05 and a 1 year high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.24). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

