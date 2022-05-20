Csenge Advisory Group Sells 1,225 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 593.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 59,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 152.0% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $139.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.69.

In other news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average of $113.62. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $130.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.01). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

