CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies covering a spectrum of blood-related cancers. The company is heavily focused on marketing its approved therapy Pixuvri in Europe, and on continuing the development of its late-stage development pipeline, including pacritinib. CTI BioPharma Corp., formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc., is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

CTIC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Management boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their target price on CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of CTI BioPharma stock opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $3.20. CTI BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts expect that CTI BioPharma will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CTI BioPharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CTI BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 316.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. 47.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

