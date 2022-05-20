CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) Shares Gap Up to $4.87

Shares of CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.87, but opened at $5.08. CTI BioPharma shares last traded at $4.95, with a volume of 22,391 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CTIC shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $7.20 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTI BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CTI BioPharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.20.

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 365.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 20,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of CTI BioPharma by 316.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

