CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Downgraded by TheStreet

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CYBR. Mizuho cut their target price on CyberArk Software from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CyberArk Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.72.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.48 and a 200-day moving average of $159.35.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 77.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

