Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Trading Up 2% This Week

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. In the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded up 2% against the US dollar. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be bought for $49.05 or 0.00167784 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $27,219.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004313 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.37 or 0.00404939 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Chip (CHIP) traded down 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 67.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001025 BTC.

About Cyclone Protocol

Cyclone Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.