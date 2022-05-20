CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Cut to $8.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 321.05% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CBAY. StockNews.com cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $12.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.39.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CBAY opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.67 and a 52-week high of $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 13.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $160.89 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.08.

CymaBay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CBAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta that is in phase III clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), as well as has completed Phase 2b clinical study to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.