Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.31. Approximately 170,194 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 351,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Cypress Development and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$191.65 million and a P/E ratio of -109.17.

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

