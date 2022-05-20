Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT) Receives $13.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYXT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyxtera Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CYXT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.49. 8,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,068. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.35 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYXT. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the third quarter worth about $92,000. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000.

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

