DA Davidson Cuts Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Price Target to $9.00

Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson to $9.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson currently has a na rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PCYG. TheStreet lowered shares of Park City Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park City Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of PCYG stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. Park City Group has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $10.68. The stock has a market cap of $105.65 million, a P/E ratio of 31.56 and a beta of 1.06.

Park City Group ( NASDAQ:PCYG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Park City Group had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 21.75%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Park City Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,475,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,584,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Park City Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,072,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 31,566 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park City Group by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Park City Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Park City Group by 43.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 46,606 shares in the last quarter. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

