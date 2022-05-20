DA Davidson Trims iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Target Price to $4.00

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPW opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. iPower has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 million and a PE ratio of 56.00.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $17.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.50 million. iPower had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 1.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that iPower will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IPW. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in iPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in iPower by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,844 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iPower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in iPower in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iPower during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

