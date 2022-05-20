DA Davidson Trims Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Target Price to $14.00

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by DA Davidson to $14.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VWE. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 13.81.

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock opened at 7.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Vintage Wine Estates has a twelve month low of 7.48 and a twelve month high of 13.48. The stock has a market cap of $468.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is 9.45 and its 200 day moving average is 9.67.

Vintage Wine Estates ( NASDAQ:VWE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported 0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.26 by -0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of 83.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 81.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vintage Wine Estates will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWE. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

