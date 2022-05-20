Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.40-18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45-3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.40-$18.25 EPS.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $40.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.45. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DECK shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $418.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $4,271,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

