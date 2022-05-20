Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.40-18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45-3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.44 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.40-$18.25 EPS.
Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $40.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $267.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,215. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $319.45. Deckers Outdoor has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $451.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.84.
Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 66,072 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,002,000 after acquiring an additional 47,223 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,529 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth $4,271,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
