Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.40-$18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.Deckers Outdoor also updated its FY23 guidance to $17.40-18.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $315.00 to $338.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $418.36.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Deckers Outdoor stock traded up $41.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $268.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,215. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $266.45 and its 200 day moving average is $319.45. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $212.93 and a 52-week high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DECK. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 433,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,658,000 after purchasing an additional 66,072 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,002,000 after purchasing an additional 47,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth about $4,271,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.