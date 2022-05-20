Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $225.00

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $225.00 and last traded at $225.59, with a volume of 17207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.20.

DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.30.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.45.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.