Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $225.00

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $225.00 and last traded at $225.59, with a volume of 17207 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $244.20.
DECK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.30.
The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $319.45.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.
Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (NYSE:DECK)
Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.
