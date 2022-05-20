Deepak Nath Sells 26,529 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) insider Deepak Nath sold 26,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($15.75), for a total value of £339,040.62 ($417,949.48).
SN stock opened at GBX 1,258 ($15.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,247.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,257.92. The company has a market cap of £10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,601.50 ($19.74).
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.
About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)
Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.
Featured Articles
- Silicon Labs Stock is Falling to a Better Place
- The Institutional Tide Has Turned For Cisco Systems
- Don’t Bet On Cheaper Oil, Not Yet Anway
- A Reversal In The S&P 500 Is Confirmed
- MarketBeat Podcast: Options Trading As Easy As Trading Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.