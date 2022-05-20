Deepak Nath Sells 26,529 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Stock

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN – Get Rating) insider Deepak Nath sold 26,529 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,278 ($15.75), for a total value of £339,040.62 ($417,949.48).

SN stock opened at GBX 1,258 ($15.51) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,247.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,257.92. The company has a market cap of £10.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,151.50 ($14.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,601.50 ($19.74).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Smith & Nephew’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.30%.

SN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,670 ($20.59) to GBX 1,680 ($20.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.96) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,442 ($17.78) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,840 ($22.68) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,685.40 ($20.78).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

