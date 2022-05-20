DeepVerge (LON:DVRG) Trading Up 0.2%

DeepVerge plc (LON:DVRG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.53 ($0.15). 202,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 652,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12.50 ($0.15).

The firm has a market capitalization of £28.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 13.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81.

In other news, insider Gerard Brandon bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,500 ($24,038.46).

DeepVerge plc, an environmental and life science artificial intelligent company, develops and applies AI and IoT technology to analytical instruments for the analysis and identification of bacteria, virus, and toxins. The company offers Labskin, a commercially available lab-grown, full thickness human skin to support product research and development activities in the cosmetic, personal care, medical device, and pharmaceutical sectors; Rinocloud, a data infrastructure as a service that delivers secure intelligent store, share and search, encryption, and infrastructure technologies; and skin trust club, a skin health tracking using advanced sequencing, bioinformatics, and AI algorithms.

