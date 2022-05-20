Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 6.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,222,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,630,000 after acquiring an additional 195,535 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 60.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,212,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,076,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,338 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $874,668,000 after acquiring an additional 133,091 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $509,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,318,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,223,000 after acquiring an additional 24,521 shares during the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:DE traded down $42.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $322.12. 148,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,179. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $320.50 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $403.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.39.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.69 by $0.12. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.93.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

