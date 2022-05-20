Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.93.

NYSE DE traded down $51.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.31. 8,783,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,333. The business’s 50 day moving average is $401.49 and its 200-day moving average is $377.10. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $307.64 and a 12-month high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.12. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.28%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $12,956,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

