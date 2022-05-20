Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$34.50 at Raymond James

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$33.50 to C$34.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DFY has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. CIBC set a C$41.50 price target on shares of Definity Financial and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Definity Financial in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Definity Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.13.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$26.00 and a 12 month high of C$35.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Definity Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.75%.

Definity Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.