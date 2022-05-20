DeHive (DHV) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

DeHive (DHV) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 20th. DeHive has a total market cap of $526,243.92 and approximately $32,067.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeHive has traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeHive alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $601.44 or 0.02071816 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.70 or 0.00526014 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52,009.26 or 1.79160324 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00033110 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008962 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 5,614,361 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,375 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

Buying and Selling DeHive

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeHive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeHive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeHive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeHive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.