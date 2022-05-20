DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

DeltaChain (DELTA) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 20th. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeltaChain has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.91 or 0.00226783 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003066 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $483.73 or 0.01664495 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for DeltaChain is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

