DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.19

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.19 and traded as low as $28.38. DENSO shares last traded at $28.38, with a volume of 71,384 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.14.

DENSO Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells automotive parts in Japan, rest of Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers air-conditioning systems, including heat pump air-conditioning systems, control system and refrigerant products, air-conditioning system heat exchangers, bus air-conditioning systems, automotive freezers, and cooling products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air-conditioning units.

