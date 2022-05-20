Desjardins Trims Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Target Price to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its price objective trimmed by Desjardins from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SLF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.29.

Shares of SLF opened at $48.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.28. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $46.23 and a 1 year high of $58.49.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 11.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.537 per share. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,782,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 646,833 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,723,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,860 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,472,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,072 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,171,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $791,963,000 after purchasing an additional 406,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,455,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

