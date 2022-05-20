Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Price Target to $14.00

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
RKLB has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Lab USA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of 17.72.
RKLB opened at 4.75 on Tuesday. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of 4.55 and a 52-week high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 7.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is 7.54 and its 200-day moving average is 10.15.
About Rocket Lab USA (Get Rating)
Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.
