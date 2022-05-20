Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers M&G (LON:MNG) Price Target to GBX 230

M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 240 ($2.96) to GBX 230 ($2.84) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MNG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.08) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised M&G to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 215 ($2.65) to GBX 250 ($3.08) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 237 ($2.92) target price on shares of M&G in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on M&G from GBX 217 ($2.68) to GBX 226 ($2.79) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&G has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 244.63 ($3.02).

Get M&G alerts:

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 206.30 ($2.54) on Monday. M&G has a 12-month low of GBX 168.69 ($2.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 254.30 ($3.13). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 215.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 207.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.80. The stock has a market cap of £5.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a GBX 12.20 ($0.15) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 6.84%. This is a positive change from M&G’s previous dividend of $6.10. M&G’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.73%.

In other M&G news, insider John W. Foley sold 23,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 215 ($2.65), for a total value of £51,213 ($63,132.40).

M&G Company Profile (Get Rating)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.