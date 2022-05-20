Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €120.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($125.00) target price on SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €132.00 ($137.50) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($125.00) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($119.79) price objective on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($140.63) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €142.00 ($147.92) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €130.36 ($135.79).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at €90.23 ($93.99) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. SAP has a 52 week low of €89.97 ($93.72) and a 52 week high of €129.74 ($135.15). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €98.12 and a 200-day moving average of €110.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.