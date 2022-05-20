Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €26.50 by Deutsche Bank Rese…

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €26.50 ($27.60) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €27.00 ($28.13) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($27.08) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($23.96) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($28.13) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.20 ($26.25) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €23.96 ($24.96).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock opened at €18.08 ($18.83) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($13.25) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($18.89). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.69.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

