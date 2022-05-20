Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.37). 1,913,747 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 693% from the average session volume of 241,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.33).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a current ratio of 16.20. The company has a market cap of £181.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00.

Dev Clever (LON:DEV)

Dev Clever Holdings Plc develops and distributes immersive software products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the United States. Its primary products are Launchyourcareer.com and VICTAR VR, which are virtual reality careers guidance platforms; and Engage, a gamification engine.

