Dev Clever (LON:DEV) Stock Price Up 11.1%

Dev Clever Holdings Plc (LON:DEV – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.37) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.37). 1,913,747 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 693% from the average session volume of 241,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27 ($0.33).
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a current ratio of 16.20. The company has a market cap of £181.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00.
About Dev Clever (LON:DEV)
