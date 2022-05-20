Diaceutics (LON:DXRX) Trading Up 0.9%

Diaceutics PLC (LON:DXRX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 111.90 ($1.38) and last traded at GBX 111.50 ($1.37). Approximately 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 56,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.50 ($1.36).

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 108.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of £94.00 million and a PE ratio of 159.29. The company has a quick ratio of 11.24, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Get Diaceutics alerts:

In related news, insider Deborah Davis purchased 5,000 shares of Diaceutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 102 ($1.26) per share, for a total transaction of £5,100 ($6,286.98).

Diaceutics PLC provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories, which provides lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.