Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $247.35 and last traded at $247.83. 10,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 272,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $272.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $275.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $185.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $290.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $13.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $7.81. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 26.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 1.64%.

In related news, Director Warren A. Stephens acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.51 per share, with a total value of $4,610,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, the company operated 280 Dillard's stores, including 30 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

