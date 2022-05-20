Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $2.50.

DDL has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dingdong (Cayman) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dingdong (Cayman) has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.57.

Get Dingdong (Cayman) alerts:

Shares of NYSE DDL opened at $5.07 on Monday. Dingdong has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.39.

Dingdong (Cayman) ( NYSE:DDL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Dingdong will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Dingdong (Cayman) by 46.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,357 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Dingdong (Cayman) in the first quarter worth about $106,000. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dingdong (Cayman) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, fresh produce, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dingdong (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.