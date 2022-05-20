Diploma (LON:DPLM) Raised to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 2,450 ($30.20) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,600 ($32.05).

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($43.15) target price on shares of Diploma in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 3,200 ($39.45) to GBX 3,360 ($41.42) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Diploma in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,290 ($40.56) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 3,110 ($38.34).

DPLM opened at GBX 2,400 ($29.59) on Tuesday. Diploma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,334 ($28.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,504 ($43.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.99 billion and a PE ratio of 42.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,664.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,884.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.76%.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

