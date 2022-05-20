Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX) Shares Up 0.9%

Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:ERX – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $64.35 and last traded at $62.00. 3,783,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 6,772,783 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.42.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200-day moving average is $44.28.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 50.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares by 17,756.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bull 2x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

